Matt Cardona beat Nick Gage to become the new GCW World Champion last night at GCW Homecoming (Night One). This marks Cardona’s first World Championship in his 17-year wrestling career.

In a post-match interview, the former Zack Ryder admitted he feared a death match’s violence, but emphasized that the reward outweighed the risk.

“I’ve been scratching and clawing my entire f–king life, my entire f–king career,” Cardona said. “Did you really think I was scared of Nick Gage? Of course I was afraid of the violence, but I wasn’t afraid of the destruction that would happen in that ring. Look at my body. I’m covered in blood, I’m scarred up, but it was all worth it.”

As for his future in Game Changer Wrestling, Cardona noted he isn’t going anywhere.

“This isn’t a one-and-done. This isn’t a Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania, first time, last time,” Cardona continued. “I am the face of this f–king company. I am ready to take GCW to new heights. I am the face of GCW, and a face with teeth.”

The GCW Twitter account responded to Cardona’s claims, bluntly stating that they were false: “You are *NOT* the face of GCW.”

You can see Cardona’s full post-match interview below:

