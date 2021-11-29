WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be making his first-ever appearance on Monday’s RAW after being drafted to the Red Brand in October’s WWE Draft.

Ahead of his RAW debut, Edge asked fans via Twitter for suggestions regarding his next opponent. The Rated-R Superstar tweeted:

On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!

While Edge’s wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, responded with a GIF of Finn Balor, several fans mentioned other names such as United States Champion Damian Priest, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley.

Priest has mentioned Edge as one of his dream opponents on several occasions. In fact, Priest revealed Edge gave him a hug after he captured the United States Title from Sheamus at SummerSlam in August.

“Edge congratulated me, and gave me a hug, and told me that he was happy for me,” Priest said. “They are people that I saw on TV when I was young, and now, I have them there and they give me advice and help me. And it is incredible for me. I don’t know how I got to this place but I am very happy to be able to share conversations with these legends.”

Edge has been off WWE TV since defeating Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view last month. You can see his latest tweet below.