Edge recently appeared on Busted Open Radio where he spoke about the importance of recovery. He noted how he can no longer compete every single day, needing time to recuperate.

“I think what I’ve learned is the self-care and recuperation just takes longer,” he admitted. “Before when you could do it every night, that’s not the case anymore. Now after a match, I feel great, maybe I could do one the next day, but that’s pretty rare. It’s usually a good two to three weeks until I’m like, ‘okay, I’m alright, I think everything is knocked out of my system.’ The cryotherapy I did, the sauna I did cold plunges, I stretched, I did yoga, I got a massage, all of those things that I never did before, now they’re a necessity.”

The WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about his excitement about being back in the ring. He opened up about being able to wrestle new talent and how he wants to try and impart his knowledge.

“To have this opportunity again and work with a whole new era. I came in in the Attitude Era, then I was there through the Ruthless Aggression Era. But I didn’t get my hands on any of the talents in this new era,” Edge said. “Man, when I was like, ‘okay I get to work with Rollins. I get to work with Reigns, and then everybody else that I still want to work with.’ That’s so exciting for me. If I can impart any bit of knowledge while that’s happening. Like Terry Funk did for me, like Jerry Lawler, Hogan, Flair, Shawn, Taker, like all those guys did for me, then it’s a win.”

Edge also spoke about his wife, Beth Phoenix. He discussed being proud of her work ethic following the release of her own music.

“I always have been and her work ethic. What she won’t talk about is the fact she’s juggling that and being the most hands-on mom she can possibly be. In the midst of a pandemic, which I know we’re all dealing with, right? That’s a lot of plates to keep up in the air,” Edge said. “For instance, she did NXT, she hopped on the jet with everybody, up to New York. Got up at 4, woke up at 8, banged out that album in four hours, which she wrote by the way. Then flew home right into picking up the girls from school. It’s her work ethic.”

