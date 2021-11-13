Lance Archer has been out of action with a concussion, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

Archer suffered the concussion during his match with Eddie Kingston on the October 23rd edition of AEW Dynamite. During the match, Archer attempted a moonsault off the top rope but ended up landing on his head. He was checked out at ringside by the referee and ringside physician Dr. Michael Sampson. He then got back in the ring, where he was immediately rolled up by Kingston for the win.

Archer thanked AEW after the match for taking care of him. He also let fans know that he will be back soon.

“Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night,” Lance Archer wrote on Twitter. “I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

Archer is in Minneapolis, however, he is not expected to perform at the Full Gear pay-per-view tonight. Archer is there to rehab his injury as he works towards his in-ring return.

Stay tuned for further updates on Lance Archer’s AEW in-ring return.