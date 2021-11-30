Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has joined the ownership group for Capital City Baseball’s Springfield Slidders franchise in Springfield, IL. Jarrett was approached with the idea of coming on board as a co-owner and, as we were told, he “jumped at it.” The man who approached Jarrett was Jamie Toole, a long-tenured minor league baseball executive who recently served simultaneously as the General Manager for two other teams.

Jeff Jarrett’s role with the team will see him bring more entertainment to the games. The Slidders play around 30 – 32 games a season which leaves the park empty for more than 300 days a year. Jarrett will be infusing the Slidders’ games with music and other entertainment beforehand, between innings and afterward. It is not expected that Jarrett will have a hand in the day-to-day decisions of the actual team.

On the other 300 some-odd-days a year Jarrett is expected to present circuses, live music, and, of course, pro wrestling at the park. This position was described to us as “right in Jeff’s wheelhouse.”

In a recent The Wrestling Inc. Daily interview, Jarrett discussed the opportunity so many released WWE and ROH talent creates at the moment.

“I think there’s much more of an opportunity, an exponential more of an opportunity,” Jarrett said. “The reason I say that is, 2002, there was a bad taste.

“That is something that me and Conrad have gone in-depth on My World about it. Unless you really lived it and breathed it, like me and my team did at the time, you didn’t understand the backlash that the Attitude Era caused with the decision-makers.”

It should also be noted that the entire presentation of the team is expected to see an overhaul. That includes renaming of the team from the Springfield Slidders to something else.

A live stream of the launch press conference is expected for tomorrow afternoon and will be available via the My World Facebook page.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for all the news on Jarrett’s latest promotional endeavor.