Cody Rhodes teamed up with PAC and Lucha Brothers against Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, and FTR in the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

At one point, Rhodes did his trademark weight belt toss out to the Chicago crowd, but it ended up coming back to the ring seconds later. The rebellion drew a big pop from the audience as seen in the video below.

Andrade scooped up the belt and threw it under the ring to get the focus back on the match. At some point though, the belt made its way back to Cody Rhodes and he put it around his waist. He later tossed it out again, although it was unclear exactly where it went. This time it didn’t come back.

Andrade ended up getting the pin on PAC to pick up the win for his team and the show concluded shortly after.

Once off the air, Rhodes teased going through the heel tunnel (left side) as he made his way to the back.

It should be noted AEW President Tony Khan made parallels earlier this month between Cody Rhodes and John Cena as both being polarizing figures. Fans will remember when Cena tossed his shirt out to the crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006, only for it repeatedly to get thrown back in.

“It’s been a long time since it was the opposite of the intended reaction. I’ve known what the reaction is for a long time, and I think it’s very polarizing,” Khan stated. “It’s not all one side. I think it’s a mix of the crowd, and it’s very similar to John in terms of how you hear a split, and there’s a ton of women and kids that are huge fans and some of the guys booing, but people are still really buying Cody. And in the right moments, they do cheer him. And we saw that when he saved PAC from Malakai and Andrade.

“There was a huge Cody chant, and in that context, people were really excited to see him, and the truth is I do really think the people really like Cody. When John Cena was a full-time wrestler, he’s one of the all-time great wrestling stars and people really liked to see him too. And, of course, that reaction, in time, became more generally positive, but still, obviously, people only have grown to care more and more about John Cena. So I do think people are very emotionally invested in Cody one way or another, which is a very good thing.”