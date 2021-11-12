A grudge match has been announced for the upcoming ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Kenny King was announced today as the first match official for Final Battle.

King vs. Taylor is ten months in the making, and was confirmed after a face-off on the latest ROH Week By Week episode.

It was also announced that ROH Women’s World Champion Rok-C will make her first title defense at Final Battle.

Rok-C’s challenger will be determined on ROH TV during the weekend of December 4. The November 20 edition of ROH TV will feature Trish Adora vs. Allysin Kay vs. Mandy Leon, with the winner advancing to the December 4 episode to face Willow. The winner of that December 4 match will be named the new #1 contender for Final Battle.

Rok-C became the inaugural champion by defeating Miranda Alize in the tournament finals at ROH Death Before Dishonor XVIII in mid-September. Since then she has defended just once, and that was over Laynie Luck at Warrior Wrestling’s Sweet 16 event on October 16.

ROH Final Battle will take place on Saturday, December 11 from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD. Tickets are on sale now at this link. Final Battle will be the final ROH pay-per-view before the company goes on a major hiatus until April 2022.

Below is the current announced card for Final Battle:

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Willow or Trish Adora or Allysin Kay or Mandy Leon vs. Rok-C (c)

Grudge Match

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Shane Taylor vs. ROH World Tag Team Champion Kenny King