Former WWE Divas Champion Paige has urged WWE to bring back Nia Jax, who was among the 18 Superstars released on Thursday.

Paige tweeted a picture of her and Jax sharing a laugh backstage, along with the “#BringBackNia” hashtag.

As noted earlier, Jax took to Twitter to address reports that her vaccination status may have played a part in her release. Jax revealed she had been granted a leave of absence to deal with personal issues, and was taken aback when abruptly released by WWE. Furthermore, she had requested an extension on her break, but never received a response from WWE.

“It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, while dealing with so much privately,” Jax wrote on Instagram. “I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time.”

Paige’s tweet can be seen below.