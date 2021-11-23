Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae was spotted at this week’s Impact Wrestling tapings, according to a report from PWInsder.

The report added that there is no word yet on whether she was starting with the company or just visiting.

Earlier this year, it was announced that Rae was joining Cornerstone Global Management LLC, a cryptocurrency company, as their Director of Marketing and Social Engagement. Through a press release, Cornerstone Global touted Rae’s combined 2.7 million followers between Twitter and Instagram. It was noted that Rae would play a leading role for the company heading into next month’s Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Rae departed from WWE in 2017, citing back injuries. She signed with WWE in 2011 after a career in the Lingerie Football League.

Stay tuned for updates on Rae possibly returning to pro wrestling.