Summer Rae is getting into a new line of work. As transcribed by Inside the Ropes, the former WWE star, real name Danielle Moinet, is joining Cornerstone Global Management LLC, a cryptocurrency company. In a press release, it was stated she will be their new Director of Marketing and Social Engagement.

The move isn’t entirely out of left field for Rae. A graduate of East Carolina University, her degree was in Business, with a major emphasis when it comes to marketing. Cornerstone Global touted her combined 2.7 million followers between Twitter and Instagram and she is expected to play a leading role for the company heading into the Bitcoin 2021 conference.

Rae signed with WWE in November of 2011 after a career in the Lingerie Football League. She found success in NXT as part of the BFF’s with Sasha Banks before being called up to the main roster as the dancer/girlfriend of Fandango. A later storyline would see her align with Rusev (AEW’s Miro) in his feud with former manager Lana and her new boyfriend Dolph Ziggler.

After breaking up with Rusev, Rae formed a partnership with Tyler Breeze, though they too would go their separate ways only months later. She would continue to wrestle through July of 2016 before being sidelined with injuries. Ultimately she never returned to action in WWE, being released in September of 2017.

Under her real name Rae made a comeback in 2018, appearing at an event for Battle Championship Wrestling in Australia. Her last wrestling appearance to date was also for BCW in 2019, where she took on Mortar and Impact star Tenille Dashwood in a triple threat match.

Jelo G. Cantos contributed to this article.