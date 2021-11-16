AEW World Champion Hangman Page declared this Wednesday to be the first-ever “National Cowboy S*** Day.”

Over the weekend, Hangman Page defeated Kenny Omega in the main event of Full Gear to win the title.

On social media, he released a statement about the upcoming celebration:

“‘Hangman’ Adam Page is declaring this Wednesday, November 17, as the first National Cowboy S*** Day, with celebrations live from his home state of Virginia this week on Dynamite.”

Page also noted he’s going to increase his strength and cardio training and welcomes all challengers as AEW sees fit (minus Wardlow).

The new champ also thanked the fans in his statement:

“‘Hangman’ Adam Page would like to send a genuine and heartfelt thank you to the many fans that never gave up on him, even when he gave them every reason to. They’ve helped him accomplish more than he had ever imagined.”

Below is the updated Dynamite card:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno

* Jay Lethal debuts vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara with the title on the line

* Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose in a quarterfinals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii

* The Acclaimed vs. Lio Rush and Dante Martin

* AEW World Champion Hangman Page to celebrate on “National Cowboy S*** Day”