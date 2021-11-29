In an appearance on Talk ‘n Shop, Impact star Heath, fka WWE’s Heath Slater, told a story about the first time he met wrestling legend Michael P.S. Hayes. The story was noteworthy not because Heath met Hayes, but because it involved Hayes hitting on Heath’s mother, as Heath and her left a wrestling show when he was a kid.

“He hit on my mom when I was like eight,” Heath said. “After the show, we’re walking out. Next thing you know, he and Jimmy ‘Jam’ Garvin pull up in this damn car. Michael Hayes pulls up, my mom’s walking, and the next thing you know, you hear ‘hey babe!’ My mom turns around and looks, I’m looking and I’m like ‘oh s--t, that’s Michael Hayes!’ He literally said ‘hey! I’m staying at the Marriott down the street. Come by the bar!’ I say ‘mom! Let’s go!’

“So he’s hitting on my mother and me being eight, I’m like ‘hey, let’s go! I want to have fun mom!’ So my mom is there like ‘nah, that’s okay. Good show’ this and that. And Michael’s like ‘nah babe, seriously. Meet me at the bar.’ And then they drive off you know, and I’m looking at my mom like ‘mom, let’s go!’ Then we went home. It was just one of those things. That shoot happened.”

The former Heath Slater would later go on to work with Hayes in WWE, where Hayes works in the front office. When asked if he ever told Hayes the story, Heath revealed he hadn’t. Instead, Hayes learned of it from Dr. Tom Prichard, with who Heath did share the story with.

“No,” Heath answered when asked if told Hayes about the encounter. “The funny thing about it is I, in all consciousness, in all faith, told Dr. Tom about it. So Dr. Tom Prichard, when Michael Hayes came down to elevate talent in FCW, he thought it was funny to bring it up. And then Hayes was like ‘oh yeah! I remember her!’ So everyone would go around and joke that Hayes is my real father, that type of s--t. How do you think I had a job for fifteen years?!”

