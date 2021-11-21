Impact Wrestling announced Throwback Throwdown II as its final special event for 2021.

Throwback Throwdown II will be Saturday, December 18 at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

The first Throwback special took place in 2019 in Ontario, Canada.

The special went back to “1983” with the promotion Impact Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF).

In the main event, Danny Brown (Willie Mack) defeated Julian Cumberbun (Ethan Page) w/Sonny Sanders (Sami Callihan) to become the new International Commonwealth TV Title.

Results of the first show are available here.

The event will be available to watch on Impact Plus and FITE.