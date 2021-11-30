Last Thursday’s post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 Thanksgiving edition of Impact Wrestling drew 48,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics.

This is down 62.79% from last week’s 129,000 viewers for the Turning Point go-home show.

Thursday’s Wrestle House 2 episode drew a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 50% from the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating. Last Thursday’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 13,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 56.67% from the 30,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew.

Last Thursday’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the eighth week in a row.

Last Thursday’s Impact had major competition from the various NFL/college football games on cable and network TV. Impact went head-to-head with the NFL game between the Bills and Saints on NBC, which drew 19.4 million viewers and a 5.66 key demo rating. The show drew the lowest viewership and lowest key demo rating in Impact history. Last Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 62.79% from the week before, while last Thursday’s key demo rating was down 50% from the week before.

Impact viewership for this past Thursday was down 67.8% from the same week in 2020, which aired two days before Thanksgiving.

The college football game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.060 million viewers. The Hallmark Channel original movie for Thanksgiving topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.680 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.35 key demo rating.

The various NFL Thanksgiving games dominated network TV on Thanksgiving. The 4:30pm game between the Raiders and the Cowboys on CBS topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a whopping 10.58 rating. The Raiders vs. Cowboys game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 37.844 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped post-Turning Point edition of Impact featured the WrestleHouse 2 reality episode for the Thanksgiving special.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 129,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode: 48,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Turning Point WrestleHouse 2 episode)

December 2 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode