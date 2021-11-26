Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling was fresh off the heels from last Saturday’s Turning Point. In honor of celebrating Thanksgiving, Wrestle House returned with “Wrestle House 2.”

Last week, Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, Hernandez, Alisha, Madison Rayne, Kaleb, and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House. This week, the crew refreshed themselves on learning how to live among each other cordially. Five matches took place throughout yesterday’s holiday program.

Below are the results from Impact Wrestling:

* Before The Impact: Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh

* Chris Sabin defeated Kaleb

* Downtown Daddy Brown defeated Johnny Swinger

* Decay (Rosemary, Havok, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) & Chris Sabin defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb), Eddie and Alisha Edwards & Hernandez

* Johnny Swinger defeated Lawrence D

* Black Taurus (w/Decay) defeated Hernandez