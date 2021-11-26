Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling was fresh off the heels from last Saturday’s Turning Point. In honor of celebrating Thanksgiving, Wrestle House returned with “Wrestle House 2.”
Last week, Decay used their dark magic to teleport Johnny Swinger, John E Bravo, Hernandez, Alisha, Madison Rayne, Kaleb, and the Swingerellas to Wrestle House. This week, the crew refreshed themselves on learning how to live among each other cordially. Five matches took place throughout yesterday’s holiday program.
Below are the results from Impact Wrestling:
* Before The Impact: Chris Bey defeated Fallah Bahh
* Chris Sabin defeated Kaleb
* Downtown Daddy Brown defeated Johnny Swinger
* Decay (Rosemary, Havok, Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) & Chris Sabin defeated The Influence (Madison Rayne & Kaleb), Eddie and Alisha Edwards & Hernandez
* Johnny Swinger defeated Lawrence D
* Black Taurus (w/Decay) defeated Hernandez
The guests have arrived at Wrestle House!#IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @JohnEBravo1st @MadisonRayne @swinger_johnny @kalebKonley @SuperMexCTM @steveofcrazzy @FearHavok pic.twitter.com/R3OXf6Ea3X
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2021
Downtown Daddy Brown is back and he has some unfinished business with @swinger_johnny at Wrestle House!#IMPACTonAXSTV @Willie_Mack pic.twitter.com/yDCf3Di3EK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2021
Nobody tell @swinger_johnny that's not the real Gene Simmons. #IMPACTonAXSTV @MadisonRayne pic.twitter.com/91bRx5I6pl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2021
Black Taurus just ripped right through @SuperMexCTM!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LyZeLqSrtj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2021
Battle lines have been drawn at Wrestle House in this huge 10-person tag team match! #IMPACTonAXSTV @WeAreRosemary @FearHavok @steveofcrazzy @SuperChrisSabin @MadisonRayne @kalebKonley @SuperMexCTM @MrsAIPAlisha @TheEddieEdwards pic.twitter.com/547kN2wAbe
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 26, 2021