Impact Wrestling’s hit reality show, “Wrestle House 2,” is coming back. Its new episode will premiere next Thursday, on Thanksgiving Day.

“Wrestle House” began last summer as part of Impact’s weekly content. Similar to CBS’s “Big Brother,” the premise focuses on some of the rosters’ finest stars learning how to live with each other in an assigned house. If any conflict arose, they battled it out in the ring.

Last year’s season finale saw Rosemary and Taya Valkyrie squash their rivalry and rekindle their friendship. And John E. Bravo proposed to Rosemary. Months later, Rosemary and Bravo’s in-character wedding turned into a popular murder mystery storyline.

You can check out their official announcement on tonight’s show and last year’s season finale below: