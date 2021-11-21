Saturday Night was Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point special. The event was from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
In the main event, Moose retained the Impact World title against Eddie defeated Edwards.
Also during Turning Point, former WWE NXT star Jonah made his Impact debut.
Below are the results for Turning Point:
Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title
Moose (c) defeated Eddie Edwards
Impact World Tag Team Titles Match
The Good Brothers (c) defeated The Bullet Club
Knockouts Title Match
Mickie James (c) defeated Mercedes Martinez
Triple Threat for the X Division Title
Trey Miguel (c) defeated Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid
Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match
The IInspiration (c) defeated The Decay (Havok & Rosemary)
W. Morrissey defeated Matt Cardona
Rich Swann defeated VSK
Violent By Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering) defeated Heath and Rhino
Chris Sabin defeated Ace Austin
Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match
Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Chelsea Green
Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show
FinJuice defeated Raj Singh and Rohit Raju
Turning Point was available to watch on Impact Plus and YouTube for Impact Insiders members.
Picture perfect Tornado DDT. #TurningPoint @SuperChrisSabin pic.twitter.com/bZBX15lwsj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@JordynneGrace SPIKES @ImChelseaGreen! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/NT6jSasG6K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
Cannonballs for everybody from Juice Robinson. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/yzQCHdGoDE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@TheEricYoung and @Rhyno313 battling it out! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/AteLQkle9Q
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@TheCaZXL smashes @TheMattCardona into the steps. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/ITGHuexfzS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay powerbomb @WeAreRosemary to the floor. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/qahRgwhWGq
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
450 off the apron by @Laredokidpro1. #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/gh1pCZfXOl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@DeonnaPurrazzo JUMPED @MickieJames and declared her Knockouts World Championship rematch for #HardToKill! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/fUWMISNpnM
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@TheMooseNation POWERBOMBS @TheEddieEdwards ONTO THE RAMP! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/U8V66TDIjZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
.@JONAHISHERE HAS ARRIVED IN IMPACT!
And he DECIMATED @Walking_Weapon! #TurningPoint pic.twitter.com/8vVJrWNoK0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021
SUNSET FLIP POWERBOMB OFF A LADDER! #TurningPoint @TheEddieEdwards @TheMooseNation pic.twitter.com/C5HBxos8V4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 21, 2021