Saturday Night was Impact Wrestling’s Turning Point special. The event was from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

In the main event, Moose retained the Impact World title against Eddie defeated Edwards.

Also during Turning Point, former WWE NXT star Jonah made his Impact debut.

Below are the results for Turning Point:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Moose (c) defeated Eddie Edwards

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Good Brothers (c) defeated The Bullet Club

Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James (c) defeated Mercedes Martinez

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Trey Miguel (c) defeated Steve Maclin and Laredo Kid

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration (c) defeated The Decay (Havok & Rosemary)

W. Morrissey defeated Matt Cardona

Rich Swann defeated VSK

Violent By Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering) defeated Heath and Rhino

Chris Sabin defeated Ace Austin

Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Chelsea Green

Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show

FinJuice defeated Raj Singh and Rohit Raju

Turning Point was available to watch on Impact Plus and YouTube for Impact Insiders members.