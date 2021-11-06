KENTA won the IWGP Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle.

Near the end of the match, KENTA sent the champion head-first into an exposed turnbuckle and finished him off with GTS. This is KENTA’s first run with the title.

You can check out the title change in the images below:

