KENTA won the IWGP Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at tonight’s NJPW Power Struggle.
Near the end of the match, KENTA sent the champion head-first into an exposed turnbuckle and finished him off with GTS. This is KENTA’s first run with the title.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of today’s show!
You can check out the title change in the images below:
／
💥POWER STRUGGLE💥
＼
IWGP USヘビー級選手権試合‼️
棚橋が一気に攻撃を仕掛け畳み掛ける💥
果たして勝つのは⁉️
🆚 @tanahashi1_100 × @KENTAG2S
📲 #njpwworld で配信中📡
👀登録＆視聴⏩https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/F1lmimEUBl
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 6, 2021
Hiroshi tanahashi is iwgp us champion#njpst pic.twitter.com/SUWyck5ykZ
— なかわんくま/ꖦꗇꗣꗇꔣꗇꖦꗣꖹꘈꗇ (@nakawankuma) November 6, 2021
テーブルクラッシュ！
#njpst pic.twitter.com/FM2ayz6oBk
— masa (@masa0805) November 6, 2021
タナー…KENTAの逆転勝ち！
奇跡の一枚撮れました！
#njpst pic.twitter.com/GhpmmE0v9u
— あっくん (@Baka_SG0528) November 6, 2021
AND NEW!!@KENTAG2S defeats Hiroshi Tanahashi to (finally!) win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship!#njpw #njpst pic.twitter.com/agij1HEpvh
— Ciarán (@CiaranRH2) November 6, 2021
やった！！！！！！！やっとKENTAが合法的にベルト獲った✨✨✨#njpst pic.twitter.com/qcFbdO52cv
— りょん (@ryon2f) November 6, 2021