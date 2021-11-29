Jaxson Ryker, aka Gunner, was among the eight WWE Superstars who were released on Thursday, November, 18.

During his recent appearance on Wrestling for the Faith, Ryker was asked if he was feeling “bitter or upset” about being let go by the company.

“I’m not bitter, I’m not angry and I’m not mad by any means,” Ryker said. “I had five fun years there where I got to do a lot of cool stuff. I got to travel all over the United States, wrestle in front of thousands of packed out stadiums and just had a really fun, good time with The Forgotten Sons, you know, doing the stuff with Elias leading up to the first live Raw that was in Dallas, Texas and had a good time but yeah, we came to terms on the end of my contract so you know what?”

Ryker added, “I look forward to the future, what God’s gonna do. I think he’s got some cool doors that are gonna open up for me and let’s just see what happens man.”

Ryker then explained why his exit from Impact Wrestling in 2015 was “more of a devastating blow ” than his WWE release because he was not financially or religiously stable at the time.

“It’s not a front I’m putting on by any means because Lord knows 10 years ago, let’s see, I got released from TNA or IMPACT Wrestling in 2015 and it was more of a devastating blow,” Ryker admitted. “I felt like and financially, I wasn’t as stable obviously but I guess it was my relationship with the Lord was not as strong then so like I was telling my wife, I was in Church Sunday doing some prayer stuff at the altar and I’m not boasting by any means but it was one of those things where years ago, there would have been tears of worry and doubt, of, ‘God, what am I gonna do now?’

“Well I have a five-year-old, I have a wife, I have a house. But not — this time in Church, it was that comfort and it was tears of joy and like you said, it’s that peace that surpasses all understanding man. It was just calmness over me right now and I contribute that to the Holy Spirit letting me know that he’s got my back and you know, just having that relationship with Jesus man. That’s what it’s about is trusting him and knowing that seek first the kingdom, Matthew 6:33. When you do that dude, he promises you, whatever you ask for. Whatever it is, he’ll be there and he’ll take care of you no matter what so, I love it. I’m ready for the future brother.”

As noted earlier, a WWE source in creative recently told Fightful Select that many within the company were shocked that Ryker wasn’t released last year due to the heat he picked up for supporting then-President Donald Trump via a controversial tweet.

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription