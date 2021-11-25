Jeff Hardy spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling during Survivor Series weekend about his main goal for the future. The Charismatic Enigma admitted that he wants to be Universal Champion, adding that Roman Reigns is his dream match.

“Number one would probably be to be the Universal Champion,” Hardy admitted. “Ideally, defeating Roman Reigns. Because that is one of my dream matches, his stuff is so powerful now. I got to mix to up with Seth in the ring and even Dean Ambrose right before he left. They were The Shield, that was a big deal. Roman’s the one guy I never came in contact with, so I just feel like I kind of belong in that story, and I will belong in that story.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about the history of the Survivor Series PPV in more detail. He gave his personal selection for who should be seen as Mr. Survivor Series throughout WWE’s history.

“I would have to say ‘Taker is the Mr. Survivor Series. His career is beyond legendary, it’s superhuman pretty much, it is unbelievable. He’s done so much for me and my career it’s just amazing,” Hardy stated. “I have learned so much, just by watching him. So, he is definitely Mr. Survivor Series.”

Jeff Hardy also spoke about his own history with the PPV. He revealed that his clash with Randy Orton is the pick of his personal matches.

“Overall, I think it was ’08 or ’09, I was in the main event with Randy Orton for the World Title. It was in MSG, I believe,” Hardy recalled. “It was such an electric match and we ended on a finish that I had wanted to feature on TV for the longest time, and it was on a PPV, on Survivor Series. It was just an honor to be in there with somebody like Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.”

