Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy recently had a conversation with Sportbible about his role on WWE television as of late.

Although Hardy will be competing on behalf of SmackDown at this Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, he’s also suffered recent moments of embarrassment at the hands of rising star Austin Theory. ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ notes how giving the rising WWE talent a leg up on legends like him is meant to help their career in the long run.

“There’s no way to get around it and not look stupid. It’s me helping him out because he’s the future and I’m not,” Jeff Hardy explained. “It’s cool to give them the rub in pro wrestling as they say, and hopefully, it helps in the longer run.”

For someone who is a daredevil and risks so much when he steps inside the squared circle, fans may wonder the state Hardy’s body is currently in. However, the high-flyer says that he is feeling well overall and takes work a day at a time.

“Right now, I’m feeling good,” Jeff Hardy added. “[My] back and neck are beat up a little bit but the chiropractor and masseuse here has been great. It’s kind of just a day-to-day, week-to-week thing. I live my life pretty much one day at a time, focusing on the day, hopefully sleep, and do it all again tomorrow.”

In another recent interview with Metro News, Jeff Hardy emphasized how it is both inspiring and intimidating to see new NXT stars arriving on the main roster.

“The newer talent’s coming up from NXT like crazy, every week it seems like there’s somebody different there,” Jeff said. “And it’s like, ‘Oh God, here’s the future coming to knock out the present and the past.’”

As noted, Jeff Hardy will be a part of the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series match this Sunday, representing team SmackDown. He defeated Sami Zayn in a one-on-one match on last week’s SmackDown to guarantee his spot on the show’s team.

