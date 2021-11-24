During a recent discussion with talkSport, ‘The Charismatic Enigma’ Jeff Hardy looked back at one of his career-defining matches as a singles competitor — his ladder match for the WWE Championship against The Undertaker on the July 1, 2002 episode of RAW.

“It was weird because ladders were like, my thing at the time, my big thing from the other TLC matches and whatnot,” Hardy explained. “So for ‘Taker to do that for me was just huge for me in general, especially for my solo career without Matt. It just did wonders for me.”

Although he wouldn’t win the WWE Championship on this occasion, the match established Jeff Hardy as a singles competitor so that one day, he would win that title. For everything ‘Taker threw at the up-and-comer, Hardy kept fighting until the very end.

“Just putting together spots with the Undertaker… One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirtbike. And that pissed him off and he came after me,” Jeff recalled with a laugh.

“The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me. And then the sign of respect at the end, and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle.”

The high-flying daredevil remembers that the audience along with people backstage were happy with the match he put out with The Undertaker.

“Yeah, everyone was very pleased. I don’t know if we got the standing ovation, I think we might have, but everyone was very pleased with the match and it was very deserving.”

At this past Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series, Jeff Hardy was the final survivor for the SmackDown 5-man team, but he ultimately lost to RAW‘s Seth Rollins.