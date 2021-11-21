GCW and Orange Crush announced Jerry Lynn is the first inductee into The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Lynn will be inducted by his longtime rival, WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman.

The event takes place at Cutting Room in New York City on January 22 with tickets going on sale this Monday at 10 am. $75 per person for a seat at a VIP table and $40 per person for General Admission. The ceremony is also going to stream live.

Sean Waltman and Jerry Lynn had numerous matches together going all the way back to the early 90s. Lynn had a lengthy career that involved working for numerous indie promotions. He also made stops in WCW, ECW, WWE, ROH, and TNA before his retirement in 2013.

In 2019, Lynn signed with AEW as a coach and producer. Last month, AEW President Tony Khan called Flynn, Dean Malenko, Taz, and Chris Jericho out to the ring to pay tribute to ECW. This took place after Dynamite went off the air when AEW stopped in Philadelphia.