Jim Johnston recently spoke with the RRBG podcast, where he discussed creating music. He admitted that the theme song for D-Generation X was actually created for a different wrestler.

“D-Generation X was originally written, I wrote for Shawn Michaels,” Johnston admitted. Then by the time it was out there, he hooked up with Hunter. It had become a group entity very quickly.”

Jim Johnston then spoke in more detail about the song itself. He admitted that he took inspiration from Rage Against The Machine and that he created the introduction by accident.

“Chris Warren, who did the singing, that’s what he did. I definitely was trying to do something in that style, it was the white rock/rapper vibe. It was fun to do,” he said. “What is the best trivia about that piece of music, somehow I got away with something that there’s no way I would get away with. Themes have an Undertaker bell, boom, music. Glass break, music. It’s right into it, it’s not like, ‘Hey, let’s hang out and have a nice little intro thing.’ I just became fascinated. I think part of it was Chris’ voice. He just has this snide, implied, go screw yourself thing with everything he says.

“Just really the kick drum only, it was playing in the studio and I was doing something else. Then I was just thinking, ‘Wait a second, this might be.’ Boy do I love happy accidents, I wasn’t trying to write an intro,” Johnston said. “I accidentally left the machine still running and so I just find myself getting into the mood of that. I found myself sort of just starting to say stuff, ‘You can’t tell us what to do.’ So I set up a long loop of that. I set up two microphones, one with Chris facing me, I just said, ‘Chris, with your snide, crazy voice, just repeat everything I say.’ We stood there for, I bet 15 minutes, of my just thinking of anything I could think of. ”

