Jimmy Korderas was the latest guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke about Vince McMahon’s return to television. The former WWE official discussed the possibility of McMahon having modern-day stooges in Adam Pearce and Shane Helms.

“I wish, God bless him, The Stooges were still around. Maybe we get a new set of Stooges to accompany Mr. McMahon, I don’t know. Shane Helms,” Korderas suggested. “I think he would make a good Stooge.”

Jimmy Korderas then spoke about Mr. McMahon returning to television in more detail. He admitted that having the WWE Chairman on-screen and having fun can filter down.

“I enjoy the Mr. McMahon character. I get it, it’s supposed to be fun,” he said. “You know what, he looked like he was having fun, didn’t he? Because he gets to be Mr. McMahon and step away from that kind of, ‘I’ve got to be backstage and do this.’ He’s having fun again. When he has fun, you know what, it kind of filters downstream sort of thing. So, I don’t have a problem with it, I just want to see where it goes from here.”

Jimmy Korderas also discussed Omos, who won The Rock’s 25th Anniversary battle royal at Survivor Series. He believes that he ticks the boxes for WWE, and a feud with AJ Styles could be coming.

“I think he ticks all the boxes with the man who’s in charge, that’s for sure. I would like to hear more from him to see how he handles himself on the microphone. But I get why they like him,” Korderas said. “This guy looks like a monster, he comes off like a monster and I think it’s only a matter of time before AJ Styles feels the wrath of Omos somewhere down the road. I almost expected it at Survivor Series. I thought maybe that they would be the last two left in the ring and AJ kind of ordering him like, ‘hey, exit over the top rope,’ and he’s like, ‘what are you talking about?’ Maybe that kind of thing.”

You can follow Jimmy on Twitter @JimmyKorderas

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. Daily with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Powered by RedCircle