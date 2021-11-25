Jimmy Korderas was a recent guest on The Wrestling Inc. Daily where he spoke at this year’s Survivor Series in detail. He touched on The Rock not appearing on the PPV, despite him being talked about a lot.

“I’m okay with it,” he said. “Make me want to see it and it’s maybe the first step. This is maybe a good seed that was planted, giving us a little bit of something to look forward to. I hope it’s not one of those things where they pull the rug out from under us and it was just advertising for The Rock. I want this to lead to something in the future. Maybe that is the reason why we got hints throughout the night obviously, through the vignettes and stuff like that. But even in Roman’s match, the Rock Bottom was in the middle of the match. Little seeds planted here and there. Maybe we will see him eventually and I’m okay with not rushing this thing. Everyone’s in a rush these days, take your time, tell a story.”

Jimmy Korderas then spoke in more detail about a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. He admitted that waiting until WrestleMania 39 could be tough, but next year might be an option.

“It’ll be tough,” he stated. “Especially nowadays with the attention span being what it is from a lot of fans, I’m not saying everybody, but a lot of fans. But they are heading to Dallas, Texas Stadium for two nights. You want two huge main events, one for each night. Hey, maybe that is your main event? Maybe this WrestleMania that’s coming up is the one to do Rock and Roman.”

Jimmy also spoke about the match Roman Reigns had with Big E at the PPV. He admitted that a more underhanded victory for the Universal Champion could have helped.

“It made sense. But at the same time, I feel for Big E because I wanted him to show that he belonged in the main event picture. He did through that match. I thought he delivered big time, they had a hell of a match,” Korderas claimed. “I really enjoyed it. I wish there was something a little more underhanded in Roman’s win. Yes, I think maybe the decisiveness of that win leads to what we were talking about earlier in building towards that Rock-Roman and that eventual showdown. But at the same time, obviously, I think Big E got over without going over. But at the same time, there could have been more getting him over, if that makes sense.”

