Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract will reportedly expire in the spring of 2022, but the deal will likely be automatically extended due to her time off.

As we’ve noted, LeRae is currently out of action while pregnant with her first child, but it was recently revealed that her contract will expire some time in 2022.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that LeRae’s contract will expire in May, but it’s believed that the company will add at least a period of time to the contract to cover the hiatus she’s been on since announcing her pregnancy back in August.

If WWE does add to LeRae’s contract to cover her time off, she will likely remain under contract into 2023. There is still no word on if LeRae is planning to re-sign with the company beyond the automatic extension to cover her time off for contract freezing.

As reported earlier this week, Gargano’s WWE contract was scheduled to expire on Friday, December 3 but he recently signed a one-week contract extension so that he can work the NXT WarGames event on Sunday, December 5. The contract will now expire on Friday, December 10, unless he chooses to re-sign. It was recently revealed that WWE offered a strong contract to Gargano, which would keep him with the company for several years.

There is also still no word on if Gargano is planning to re-sign with the company, but word is that the contract talks are ongoing, and Gargano is still willing to entertain outside offers.

LeRae and Johnny Gargano are due to welcome their baby boy in February. They have been married since September 16, 2016. Gargano started working with WWE in June 2015, but didn’t sign until late March 2016. LeRae started working with WWE in May 2017, but didn’t sign until mid-January 2018.

