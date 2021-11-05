Yesterday evening, WWE released 18 Superstars including Karrion Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, Ember Moon and Keith Lee. The main reported reason why these cuts were made were due to “budget cuts.” There are other stars, like Nia Jax, who were reportedly released, at least in part, due to an unwillingness to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The wrestling world has since reacted to the releases. There were comments to show support for the various talents and others were of anger towards WWE. The releases were made after WWE’s Q3 earnings call where WWE reported $43.5 million in net income and $255.8 million in revenue.

Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace was one of many people who blasted the context of these releases. Some stars, like Trey Baxter and “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, had recently been signed by WWE. Grace criticized WWE for the effect these releases will have on those particular talents.

“It’s one thing to not renew someone’s contract,” Grace tweeted. “It’s another thing to have someone uproot their entire lives, move to an unfamiliar area, and release them from their contract mere months into it. THAT’S what’s f**ked up.”

You can view Grace’s tweet below: