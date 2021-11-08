Former WWE stars Karrion Kross and Scarlett are set to make their first post-WWE appearance together at the Baltimore Celebfest 3 on February 6, 2022.

The news was announced on the Perched On The Top Rope Podcast, hosted by former WWE Writer Rob Hochman and WCW Producer Neal Pruitt with Lee Walker.

You can find more information on the event here.

The duo was released last week by WWE, along with 16 other stars. As noted, Scarlett is already keeping busy with multiple upcoming projects in the works.