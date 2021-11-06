On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened.

Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause and isn’t wasting any time with future projects.

“I’ve been a free agent for less than 24 hours and I just got a magazine cover and now discussing potential clothing lines,” Bordeaux wrote yesterday. “We’re about to have a lot of fun!”

She’s already also considering opening up an account on OnlyFans:

“Do you guys want to see me make an Only Fans? ” Bordeaux asked her followers. “Blink twice for yes.”

On December 17, she’ll be involved with a virtual autograph signing for Signed By Superstars. The next day fans will get an opportunity to meet her as she was signed for the Icons of Wrestling Convention at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

