AEW World Champion and AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega talked with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote AEW Full Gear this Saturday night. Omega will defend the AEW World Title against friend turned rival Hangman Page, in a story that is several years in the making and, according to Omega, one that’s heavily based in reality.

“Hangman had a never-say-die attitude, incredible athleticism and a very clean slate in terms of major injuries,” Omega said. “He had this southern cowboy-ish nature, and a personality behind the scenes, one that people now see on camera, of a very lovable human being. We knew this guy was going to be an elite performer. And once AEW came along, we knew this company was meant for him.

“Both of us have put a lot of heart and soul into this. We haven’t been handed scripts or sat in production meetings to build this story. A lot of this comes from reality. Maybe we’ve sensationalized some of the details, but there is a lot of truth to the story we’re telling. There is real-life emotion attached to this clash.

Over the years Kenny Omega has had classic rivalries and storylines in both AEW and New Japan, involving the likes of Kazuchika Okada, long time partner Kota Ibushi, Jon Moxley, the rest of the Elite and Bullet Club. He is hopeful the Hangman storyline will join those as one of the best Omega has done.

“After this pay-per-view ends, will I be able to take this story, the one that ‘Hangman’ and I have told, and place it amongst some of my favorites?” Omega asked rhetorically. “Can I hang the ‘Hangman’ story on the mantle alongside the Okada story, the (Kota) Ibushi story, the Moxley story, The Elite story and the Bullet Club Civil War? Will the ‘Hangman’ story belong there? My hope is that it will.”