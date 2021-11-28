NJPW star KENTA will make his long-awaited return to Pro Wrestling NOAH on January 1st, 2022.

It was announced Saturday evening at the NOAH the BEST 2021 event that KENTA will be a part of NOAH’s event at Budokan Hall on the first day of the new year. His opponent has yet to be named.

KENTA has a storied history with NOAH. After graduating from the All Japan Pro Wrestling dojo in 2000, he quickly joined NOAH along with most of AJPW’s roster. He would spend the next 14 years of his career winning major championships in NOAH, including the GHC Heavyweight Championship on one occasion.

KENTA left NOAH for WWE in 2014, and upon his departure from WWE in 2019, he would join the NJPW roster.

As reported earlier, Night Three of the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 8 will feature stars of NJPW and NOAH going head-to-head for a show called NJPW vs. NOAH. The supercard is scheduled for January 8 at the Yokohama Arena. No matches have been announced for the show.