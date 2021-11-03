Kevin Owens recently took the time out of his day to critique an upcoming wrestler’s work on social media after they had tagged him and asked for his opinion. The young wrestler known as Khaos is from North Wales and he opted to use the Pop-Up Powerbomb during his most recent match.

This prompted the Raw Superstar to watch the clip and respond, telling him that it was well executed as he wished him luck for the rest of his career in professional wrestling.

Very well executed, man. Good luck on your journey! https://t.co/lZALhOsF8w — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 2, 2021

KO then stated it was no problem for him to respond, revealing that he learned the importance of giving back advice from Lance Storm. Crediting the former WWE Superstar for responding to an email he sent when looking for advice and stated that lesson always stayed with him.

No problem. I’m sure he doesn’t remember this but when I was starting out, I sent @LanceStorm an e-mail once or twice through his website asking for advice. He took the time to answer me and it meant a lot. That always stayed with me. Be safe, man! https://t.co/PVXE5uaNIL — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 3, 2021

Owens will be in action next week on Monday Night Raw when he goes one on one with Seth Rollins.