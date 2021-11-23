On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about Shinsuke Nakamura and his passion for the wrestling business. Angle questioned the way WWE has used the current Intercontinental Champion since he’s came to the company, mentioning that he doesn’t believe the language barrier should be a reason to misuse him.

“I love his passion for the sport, love his character and think he’s hilarious,” Angle said. “Every time he comes out, the fans go crazy. It’s crazy that the company hasn’t utilized him more, the way he should be utilized. Really surprised but I think it might be a little bit of the language barrier, that might be one of the reasons but he covers that with the way he portrays himself and the things he says. He doesn’t have to know English, he’s entertaining as it is. I’m not sure why they don’t utilize him the way he should be utilized.”

On the pre-show for Survivor Series last night, Nakamura defeated United States Champion Damien Priest by DQ in a match that seemingly turned Priest heel.

Angle also mentioned Kenny Omega on the podcast, who is currently dealing with multiple injuries that will lead to him being sidelined from in-ring competition for a while. The former WWE Champion gave Omega high praise, comparing him to a wrestling legend and calling him one of the greatest workers in the business today.

“What he’s been able to do the past ten years in wrestling, over in Japan, here in the United States, he was the biggest star and the most talented superstar that never went to WWE,” Angle said. “He will go down in history as that if he never does enter WWE. His success, what he’s had in Japan and AEW, phenomenal. I haven’t seen a talent like him in a long time. I would say he’s every bit as talented as Rey Mysterio and he belongs on that upper echelons of talents. One of the greatest workers in the business today.”

Having experienced several injuries that set him back during his wrestling career, Angle spoke on Omega’s injuries and why it’s a tough blow for him and AEW.

“It’s a tough business,” Angle said. “You’re going to have injuries, you’re going to have to deal with certain injuries and it’s unfortunate because this is in the prime of his career but he’s going to have to do what he has to do.”

