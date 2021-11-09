On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show Podcast, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about Bron Breakker and the potential he has in WWE as a future star. Angle said he believes he will be someone special if the company uses him correctly.

“Bron is a talented individual,” Angle said. “I love his style, he’s very physical. I think the company could do a lot of good with him. I don’t know if he’s the guy that you want to build the company around, but I do believe that he should be one of the very top guys eventually. He’s that talented, he can be something very special if they use him right.”

Former WCW Executive Vice President Eric Bischoff was very critical of WWE’s decision to not use Bron Breakker’s Steiner lineage on a previous episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast. Along with Bischoff, Booker T added that Breakker should already be on WWE’s main roster.

Kurt Angle became the third WWE Hall of Famer to join the discussion, and gave his opinion on WWE not allowing Breakker to use the Steiner name. He also mentioned if there were ever discussions about WWE changing his name when he first joined the company.

“You know what, the kid can decide for himself what he wants to call himself,” Angle said. “I wouldn’t take offense to it. I don’t think it’s a problem.

“[As far as my name] It was always going to be Kurt Angle because Vince said, ‘Let’s use the Olympic Gold Medal and what Kurt has truly accomplished, and let’s make a character out of him.’ He did, and he ran with that character and made me not only legitimate, he made me very funny and entertaining. Kind of a dork, and I liked doing it. I had a blast.”

Angle was asked by a fan who he would choose on the current WWE roster to be the faces of the company for both RAW and SmackDown. He also revealed what kind of main event he would book at WrestleMania if he was in charge.

“My two champions are the two best in the company, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton,” Angle said. “But, WrestleMania main event, a new one and one I would love to see would be AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. I think that match would be incredible, and I would love to see that at WrestleMania as a main event. Both those guys are unbelievable in the ring.”

