The duo of Kushida and Ikemen Jiro have established a tag team name going forward. Combining Kushida’s time splitter gimmick with Jiro’s adoration for flamboyant, colorful ring attire, the pair will now formally be known as “Jacket Time”.

As seen in the tweet below, Jacket Time was hyping themselves up in preparation for their match against The Creed Brothers, Brutus and Julius Creed, when they revealed their team’s name.

“We will crush the creed brothers!” Kushida exclaimed.

“I have a good idea,” Ikemen interjected. “You are Japanese and I am Japanese too. [Our name could be] Japanese – Japanese.”

“That’s crap!” Kushida responded. “I want to use time.”

“Nonsense, I want to use jackets,” Ikemen said, leading to the two bickering about which was better. The interviewer, McKenzie Mitchell, then suggested they combine the two and name their team “Jacket Time”, to which they responded positively.

Jiro has been with WWE since December 2020, performing mostly on 205 Live until this past Summer, when he was part of NXT’s Breakout Tournament. Kushida, signed by WWE in April 2019, is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and has performed at multiple NXT Takeover events thus far.

You can see the full video below: