About a week ago Lana showed off her new dark hair look on her Instagram stories.

Yesterday, she posted another video showing off the change and noted she was asked to dye her hair to play a role in an upcoming movie.

“Should I keep the black hair???” Lana asked. “I was asked to dye my hair black to play the character TubeRose for @trailblazersfilmofficial @trailblazersfilm”

The film, Trail Blazers, is produced by Conflix Studios and set for a 2022 release. The movie had the following synopsis on its social media:

“A post-apocalyptic fantasy set in the desert of New Mexico.”