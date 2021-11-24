The #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship, Liv Morgan, recently sat down with Complex to discuss her affinity for themed gear. One of her recent outfits seemed to be an homage to Britney Spears from the video for “Oops!… I Did It Again”, which Liv confirmed was her goal.

“[Britney] is free. It was Britney’s theme but it was a coincidence. I had this outfit packed in my little gear bag just in case, for any kind of promos or anything backstage that I get to do that’s not in-ring gear. I brought it and Britney just got freed, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s the perfect opportunity to whip out this Britney-inspired, ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’-themed gear.’”

Liv Morgan delved deeper into her fandom for Britney Spears, noting how she grew up with heaps of Britney-inspired merchandise around her room. Being such a mega-fan for the pop star, it’s understandable how excited Liv is now that Spears is free of her conservatorship.

“I was a huge Britney fan growing up. I had everything: posters, bedsheets, all her albums,” Liv Morgan said. “I had her concerts on tape and I just watched her concert back-to-back. I loved Britney, and I’m so happy that she finally gets to live life on her terms, the way that she wants.”

Britney Spears’ conservatorship was part of her life for more than 14 years, first beginning in 2008 when her father petitioned the court for control over his daughter’s life and finances. He would cite Britney’s mental health struggles and possible substance abuse in court. The ruling ultimately became permanent until earlier this month when the conservatorship was terminated.

The pop star will now be able to do things we have grown accustomed to as adults like making medical decisions for herself, spending her own money, and signing her contracts.