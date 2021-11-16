Liv Morgan paid tribute to Britney Spears on this week’s RAW.

Fans on Twitter pointed out that Morgan’s red latex outfit was inspired by the popstar’s attire in the “Oops!… I Did It Again” music video.

After RAW went off the air, Morgan shared close-up pictures of her outfit, while confirming that she was paying homage to Spears. She also sent the following message to RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch:

Hit me Becky one more time

Fans also wondered if Morgan was honoring Spears after the singer was recently freed from her conservatorship.

Morgan interrupted Lynch’s promo during the g0-home episode of RAW before Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The segment ended with Morgan hoisting Lynch’s title after evading a Man-Handle Slam from Big Time Becks. Morgan won a Fatal 5 Way on last week’s RAW to become the #1 contender to Lynch’s title.

You can see Morgan’s tweet below.

Hit me Becky one more time ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/sDwKdsBqPF — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 16, 2021