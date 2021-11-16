On this week’s WWE RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch delivered her final words to SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair ahead of their highly-anticipated match this Sunday at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Responding to Charlotte’s promo from last week’s SmackDown, where The Queen referred to Lynch as a fabricated champion, Big Time Becks said she put an end to their old friendship after realizing that being friends with Charlotte came with stipulations. Lynch said that she slapped Flair so so hard it sent her into a different stratosphere, catapulting her to the status of the biggest star of the industry.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was apparently watching Lynch’s promo live. The Nature Boy tweeted:

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂

Charlotte also live tweeted during Lynch’s promo, which was cut short by Liv Morgan, the No. 1 contender to the RAW Women’s Championship. You can see the relevant tweets below.

I Think I’m Going To Have To Make The Trip Personally To See You Beat The Piss Out Of @MsCharlotteWWE! I Don’t Think So Sister, The Man, Big Time Becks, Or Whatever You Call Yourself. There’s Not Enough Choreography In The Business To Save You @BeckyLynchWWE. 😂😂😂 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2021

UH OH — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 16, 2021