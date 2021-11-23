One area of Liv Morgan’s life that some fans may not be familiar with is her assortment of farm animals that she takes care of with her partner, Bo Dallas. In a recent interview with Complex, Liv opened up about the latest happenings back home at the farm.

“I think all my cows are pregnant,” she noted.

Liv recalled discovering that one of her bulls had forced its way into the fenced-in area with the cows. Now, the #1 contender for the RAW Women’s Championship is expecting young calves any day.

“She was kind of just like mooing really loud for like a week. And I was like, ‘Maybe something’s going on next door.’ I was like, ‘Sorry; they’re going off; the cows are going crazy.’ Then I woke up one morning to find he had somehow hopped over the fence because there was no breakage anywhere and got to all my girls,” Liv Morgan noted.

“Next thing I know, wombs are starting to grow, and I was just like, ‘OK, well, I think I’m going to have some new cows.’ So, it’s been eventful. I’m waiting—cows are only pregnant for 50 days, and this is about a month and a half ago, so I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, any day now.'”

But despite having so many animals, Liv established that she isn’t bringing any harm to them while they grow on her farm.

“I’m not like milking the cows. I’m not really; I don’t even like [eating] eggs, so I collect the chicken eggs for fun. It’s more like an animal sanctuary; I just like taking care of them. I like just watching them live, and thrive, and grow. It’s been a fun experience.

“But also, my cows are so notorious for giving birth on pay-per-view days. I have a cow named Rumble, [and] I have a cow named ‘Mania, so I’m wondering if I’m going to have a cow named Survivor Series, but I’m like, that’s totally not you. I got to thinking of ‘Survivor’.”