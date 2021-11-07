WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. King Woods is being locally advertised for next Friday’s SmackDown, according to PWInsider.

This week’s show saw Woods take on Jimmy Uso in the main event with the loser having to bend the knee to the winner.

Woods got the pinfall win after some distractions happened at ringside. Post-match, Jimmy went to bend the knee and Roman Reigns got into the ring to superman punch Woods.

After The New Day was dropped by The Bloodline, Reigns talked some trash to Woods and threatened him about showing up next week.

On social media, Reigns commented:

“You come to my show, you come correct. Respect the top of the food chain. We eat first. #HeadOfTheTable #SmackDown”