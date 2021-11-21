WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week to promote WWE Survivor Series. Reigns recalled a story about how he embarrassed his daughter while taking her to school that involved a Mariah Carey song.

His daughter apparently isn’t a fan of playing Christmas music before Thanksgiving. Reigns said he didn’t agree and mentioned playing songs like Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” as soon as possible.

“We’re pulling up, I’m dropping her off at school,” Reigns explained. “It’s like a little circle that ya have to drop them off at. As soon as we pull up to the circle, I just crank ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You.’ I turn it down to tell her I love her and goodbye. And as soon as she opens the door, I just crank it up.”

A clip of Roman Reigns telling the story was tweeted at Mariah Carey, along with the idea of him and The Usos singing on SmackDown to her music.

“Would love to see it!” Carey responded.

During the interview, Reigns also discussed the possibility of The Rock showing up at tonight’s PPV. Reigns is set to face WWE Champion Big E.