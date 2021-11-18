WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to promote the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Fallon brought up how there are rumors of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appearing at Sunday’s pay-per-view as it will mark the 25th anniversary of The Great One’s debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event.

“You guys know that guy, right?,” Reigns asked the audience.

Fallon pressed and asked about the rumors of Rock possibly making an appearance at the Survivor Series this Sunday.

“These are rumors, you’re saying?,” Reigns asked. “I have not heard these rumors, and I would think I am closer than anybody at this point. So I don’t know, it’s not what I have heard but I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there’s a nice little tie-in.”

Fallon brought up how fans think Reigns vs. Rock should take place, and asked if he would ever fight The Rock.

“I would, yes,” Reigns said. “I don’t know if he wants it, but… that’s kind of something that we do in our family, as far as sports entertainment, professional wrestling, WWE. This is our platform, this is our family business. I fought one of my cousins of The Usos, Jey Uso, about a year ago, and where better to kind of solve our problems than the squared circle, you know? In a WWE ring.”

Fallon also asked Reigns’ Superman Punch finished and asked what the opponent sees when Reigns leaps at them.

“A bunch of stuttered no’s, remorse, regret, you know what I mean? Final thoughts or prayers, I don’t know. ‘Like, why am I in here with this guy?’ One of those things, yeah,” Reigns joked.

Reigns later put over WWE Champion Big E as a great champion, and the best on RAW, but said he is operating on a much different level than Big E, and plans to smash him this Sunday at the Survivor Series.

Reigns also talked WrestleMania 38 and a possible appearance by Fallon, family, and more. You can see the full appearance below: