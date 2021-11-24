Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major Pod Network is set to stream its second PPV, FWF LIVE! II on Friday, November 26 at 8 pm ET.

The show features wrestlers and personalities from the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Impact Wrestling, AEW, and AEW Dark. This includes Swoggle, “Smart” Mark Sterling, Tatanka, The Headbangers, VSK, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, and more.

“The show is available for pre-order now for a one-time charge at majorwfpod.com, and will air through a secure Patreon link,” announced in a statement earlier today

“Major Pod fans and fans of great wrestling can also order a package that includes the pay-per-view, bonus content, including a behind-the-scenes vlog of the day of the show; and a post-show special. As well as exclusive Headbangers Pro Wrestling Tee’s Micro Brawler, figures, two exclusive Major WF Pod official trading cards, and an exclusive official Zombie Sailor Major Pod pin.

“Other available packages offer very limited items such as prints and show-used turnbuckles. Fans can watch the pay-per-view and order the exclusive merchandise until December 1.”

Below is more information about Cardona and Myers’ Major Pod Network:

“Matt Cardona and Brian Myers’ Major Pod Network is home to six podcasts about the world of wrestling collecting and wrestling history,‎ including Matt Cardona’s MC! True Long Island Story. The network grew out of their flagship podcast, The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, which is a weekly deep-dive into wrestling figure and memorabilia collecting.

“Since the podcast’s inception in 2018, the brand has grown into a community for wrestling figure collectors, and it has expanded beyond podcasting to host live shows, a thriving Patreon.com community of collectors, and now its first wrestling show.”

