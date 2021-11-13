Matt Hardy commented on people criticizing his “botched” elbow drop on Friday’s AEW Rampage.

Hardy went up against Orange Cassidy in a Lumberjack Match as their rivalry continued on. Near the end of the match, The Bunny got into the ring and was quickly taken down by Kris Statlander. While the referee dealt with that, The Blade jumped in and clocked Cassidy with the brass knuckles.

Hardy then hit an elbow drop to the mat — missing Cassidy completely — and got the pinfall victory shortly after.

Individuals jumped on social media to rip on Matt Hardy for not connecting with Cassidy, as seen in the first video below. One fan pointed out that Hardy was mimicking a move to trick the referee that something happened between Hardy and Cassidy.

“How are some this ‘dumb’ when it comes to AEW?” Hardy asked. “A large group of people hate AEW’s success & the fact [Tony Khan] is doing things right. These people search for things to pounce on & trash AEW. To intelligent fans, it’s obvious why I did what I did. It’s a societal problem on social media.”

Neither Matt Hardy nor Orange Cassidy have a scheduled match on tonight’s Full Gear PPV at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.