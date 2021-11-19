Mei Ying (fka Karen Q) is one of the several WWE NXT 2.0 performers to reportedly get a new ring name.

Ying will now be called Wendy Choo, according to PWInsider.

Mei Ying made her WWE debut during the 2018 Mae Young Classic. WWE officially signed her in February 2019. She is part of the Tian Sha group, which made its debut earlier this year.

Kellie Morga will now be known as Mila Malani. WWE signed her following the Las Vegas tryouts during SummerSlam week in August.

Several NXT referees also were given new names, according to the report.

Aja Smith is now Daphne Lashaunn, DA Brewer is now Dallas Irvin, and Tom Castor is now Derek Sanders.

Stay tuned for updates on more WWE ring name changes.