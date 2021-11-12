Next week, on the go-home episode for Impact’s Turning Point, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander will try his luck against “The King of Pro-Wrestling” Minoru Suzuki.

Both men’s hostility began at the Bound For Glory fallout episode three weeks ago. Alexander came out to confront Moose after he robbed him from the Impact World Championship. When Moose retreated out of the ring, Suzuki came down to the ring, and they both started clubbing each other, causing security to pull them apart.

This will be the first time these two have faced off in singles competition on Impact. They both took part in a six-man tag team match that saw Suzuki, Moose and W. Morrissey pick up the win over Alexander, Eddie Edwards and Matt Cardona last week. This week, Suzuki made mincemeat of Kaleb.

Also added to next week’s card, the former Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will make her first post-Bound For Glory appearance after losing to Mickie James. She’ll be part of a sit-down interview with Gia Miller. Steve Maclin will challenge Laredo Kid. If Maclin wins, he’ll be added to the X-Division Title match with champion Trey Miguel and Kid at Turning Point next Saturday. And, the Knockout Tag Team Champions, The IInspiration, will square off with The Undead Bridesmaids.

Below are the matches scheduled for next week’s show:

* No. 1 Contender Match for the Digital Media Championship: Chelsea Green vs. Alisha vs. Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Jake Something

This match will air on Impact Plus and Impact’s Insider YouTube page on Tuesday.

* “The King of Pro-Wrestling” Minoru Suzuki vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander

* The IInspiration vs. The Undead Bridesmaids

* Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid

If Maclin wins, he’ll be added to the X-Division Match at Turning Point.

* Deonna Purrazzo will make her first post-Bound For Glory appearance in a sit-down interview with Gia Miller.

* Sam Beale vs. Brian Myers

* Johnny Swinger, Hernandez & Fallah Bahh vs. The Demon, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus

.@ScottDAmore didn't put @Walking_Weapon in this week's number one contenders match because he wants Josh 100% focused on his match against @suzuki_D_minoru NEXT WEEK on IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tYpi7qU66N — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021

"Just maybe it'll be me who teaches you the lesson." @sambeale23 plans to go it alone and prove himself against @Myers_Wrestling NEXT WEEK! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/T0MfKkGAec — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021