The semifinal round in MLW’s 2021 Opera Cup Tournament kicked off on tonight’s Fusion: Alpha, with Davey Richards advancing to the finals after defeating Bobby Fish with an ankle lock submission.
Richards will move on and face either Calvin Tankman or TJP, who will do battle in the closing semifinal match in two weeks.
The last semifinal and finals match in the tournament were filmed last Saturday at the War Chamber TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The full spoilers from last weekend are available here.
