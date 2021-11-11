Next week, MLW will air a special episode of this year’s War Chamber with The Hammerheads and Contra Unit taking center stage in the main event.

Tonight, it was announced that Savio Vega will be joining the World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone’s team, but they’re still down one member.

The company’s matchmaker, Cesar Duran, informed the Hammerheads he has someone he’d like to release to them. To paint a picture of who this supposed person might be, he dangled a key out in front of them – the same key he used to free his on-screen brother Matanza (Jeff Cobb) with in Lucha Underground from year’s past. It’ll be interesting to see what surprise Duran has for Hammerstone’s team and how they will close the final chapter in this two-year battle.

Below are the announced matches and segments for next week’s show:

* The Hammerheads (Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday, Savio Vega & TBA) vs. Contra Unit (Ikuro Kwon, Jacob Fatu, Mads Krügger, Soldier #1 & Soldier #2) (w/Josef Samael)

* Cesar Duran’s Big Surprise

This match was filmed as part of MLW’s most recent TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia last weekend. The full spoilers from this event and others are available here.